Florida favored over Richmond, per ESPN BPI predictions

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index favors the Florida Gators ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Richmond Spiders, which takes place on a (not-so) neutral court in Sunrise, Florida.

The Gators are ranked No. 27 in the latest BPI update while the Spiders check in at No. 68 overall. Florida is 1-3 against Quadrant 1 and 2 opponents, making this a must-win game. The BPI predictions use those numbers to project winners of every college basketball game, and the computers give Florida a 67.1% chance to win it.

Florida is also expected to win by nearly five points, but Todd Golden and Co. will be happy as long as they head back up to Gainesville with a win.

ESPN also uses its BPI to rate each matchup in college basketball, and Florida-Richmond rounds out the top 10 for Saturday with an 81.1 matchup quality score. Clemson-TCU and BYU-Utah headline the night.

Florida and Richmond tip off at 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire