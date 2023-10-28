Florida’s fast start fizzles as No. 1 Georgia routs Gators again

JACKSONVILLE — The Gators looked like they belonged, trading blows and even getting the upper hand on SEC heavyweight Georgia.

But the top-ranked Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) didn’t flinch against Billy Napier’s team.

Before long, reality set in, the talent gap revealed itself, questionable play calls backfired and a highly anticipated matchup and golden opportunity for Florida (5-2, 3-2) fizzled as a reported crowd of 76,251 looked on at EverBank Stadium.

Saturday’s 43-20 loss was the latest Gators’ indignity during a one-sided rivalry featuring three straight Bulldogs’ wins and victories in six of the past seven meetings.

Unlike the past two matchups, losses by a combined 76-27, Florida seized momentum early and appeared ready to push Georgia, the two-time defending national champions. An opening drive culminating on a 25-yard touchdown by freshman Eugene Wilson III gave UF a 7-0 lead, marking the first time since 2015 the Gators scored first against the Bulldogs — and that touchdown was by UF’s defense.

Coming off high-scoring efforts against Vanderbilt and South Carolina, Napier’s attack appeared to be humming again. It soon blew a gasket.

After opening with a touchdown, Florida gained 1 yard on 18 plays on five drives, committed two turnovers and allowed four sacks as Georgia pulled away for its 25th straight win.

Standouts

Georgia

Carson Beck: The quarterback and Jacksonville native was 19-for-28 passing for 315 yards and 2 TDS, including a 41-yard strike to Ladd McConkey.

Daijun Edwards: The senior tailback rushed for 96 yards and 2 scores on 16 carries.

Smael Mondon: The sophomore linebacker had 5 tackles, 2 for loss, including on fourth-and-1 to set up a Georgia touchdown.

Florida

Graham Mertz: The quarterback was 25 of 34 for 230 yards and 2 scores, but fumbled twice and was sacked four times.

Montrell Johnson Jr.: The tailback rushed for 82 yards on nine carries.

Princely Umanmielen: The Gators’ edge rusher had a team-high 9 tackles, including 1.5 for loss.

Noteworthy

– The Gators have lost six of the past seven games in the series by an average of 22 points.

— Florida scored first against the Bulldogs for the first time since UF defensive back Nick Washington’s fumble recovery gave UF a 6-0 lead during a 27-3 win in 2015.

— Gators cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. has allowed 4 touchdowns in 2023, including Saturday’s 41-yard touchdown by McConkey.

— Georgia entered with 12 sacks but added 4 in just 20 minutes into the game with Gators.

