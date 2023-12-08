Florida fans sad after key Gators enter the transfer portal
The Georgia Bulldogs have seen numerous players enter the transfer portal, but it is nothing compared to what the Florida Gators are experiencing. Today, star Florida running back Trevor Etienne elected to enter the transfer portal. Etienne joins over a dozen Gators in the portal.
Florida’s top edge rusher, Princely Umanmielen, entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason along with talented safety Kamari Wilson.
Things are tough for Florida fans. The Gators have not had a winning season since the 2020 college football season, which was when the shoe-throw incident occurred. The Gators do have a strong incoming recruiting class, but that could unravel fast.
Contrarily, Georgia football has won two recent national championships and has three consecutive undefeated regular seasons since the shoe throw.
Florida football fans are running out of patience after a 5-7 season. The transfer portal is purging the Gators’ roster and Florida fans are very concerned about how things are going under head coach Billy Napier.
A lot of Napier's initial signing class is in the portal
Half of Billy Napier's first signing class with the #Gators is in the transfer portal
Kamari Wilson – Portal
Shemar James
Chris McClellan – Portal
Devin Moore
Jamari Lyons
Trevor Etienne – Portal
Caleb Douglas – Portal
Arlis Boardingham
Jack Pyburn
Jalen Farmer – Portal…
— Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) December 7, 2023
Sad Florida fan
Check on your Florida Gators friends today. We are not ok 😕
— WilluBmyneighbr (@WilluBmyneighbr) December 7, 2023
Florida football is a mess
Let's be immensely clear: Anyone tweeting "fire Billy Napier" as a gut reaction to anything/everything negative at Florida is not only being reactionary but overlooking key element.
A firing would be needed above Napier before a coaching change should even be discussed. #Gators
— OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) December 7, 2023
Some Gator fans are done with Billy Napier
Btw, Napier is done after this next year
— Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) December 7, 2023
Regrets from a long time ago
I regret the day my 7 year old year old self decided to devote all my fanship into the Florida Gators…
— Tyler Worley (@TylerWorley7) December 7, 2023
UF fans are down bad
Me living through a perpetual cycle of Florida football rebuilding, go gata pic.twitter.com/GRv8EvNJXw
— Morgan Moriarty (@Morgan_Moriarty) December 7, 2023
Etienne to Colorado?
Colorado could be a school to look out for to land Florida RB Trevor Etienne.
Earlier this season, Trevor’s older brother, Travis, jokingly said Trevor “might need to go play for Prime [Deion Sanders]” pic.twitter.com/3gymxrSPZ5
— College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 7, 2023
Former Florida DL Steven Harris
Man Welp please just please no Gators 4 life posts! Go be great man but this is a divorce 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️😫 https://t.co/OfRDh65hGY
— Steven Harris #93 (@FAMOGANG365) December 7, 2023
Gators aren't the only one impacted
I love college football 🏈 and especially all things Florida Gators 🐊 NOT a fan of what the transfer portal and unregulated NIL 💵 has done to the game. Sad to see. #CollegeFootball
— Richie Leber (@GatorLeber) December 4, 2023
Not much optimism
Billy Napier might be the worst florida gators coach we have ever had
— FIRE STRICKLIN (@gator_hbc) December 7, 2023
Etienne's portal announcement
Gods Plan🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/hpKZnBZaXu
— 3.ti3nn.3 ⁶𓅓 (@Trevor_Etienne) December 7, 2023
Ouch
Florida RB Trevor Etienne has entered the transfer portal, @TheAthletic has learned.
That's a huge one. The younger brother of Travis Etienne has rushed for 1,472 yards and scored 15 TDs in his two season with the Gators.
— Max Olson (@max_olson) December 7, 2023