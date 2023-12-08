Advertisement

Florida fans sad after key Gators enter the transfer portal

James Morgan
·3 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs have seen numerous players enter the transfer portal, but it is nothing compared to what the Florida Gators are experiencing. Today, star Florida running back Trevor Etienne elected to enter the transfer portal. Etienne joins over a dozen Gators in the portal.

Florida’s top edge rusher, Princely Umanmielen, entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason along with talented safety Kamari Wilson.

Things are tough for Florida fans. The Gators have not had a winning season since the 2020 college football season, which was when the shoe-throw incident occurred. The Gators do have a strong incoming recruiting class, but that could unravel fast.

Contrarily, Georgia football has won two recent national championships and has three consecutive undefeated regular seasons since the shoe throw.

Florida football fans are running out of patience after a 5-7 season. The transfer portal is purging the Gators’ roster and Florida fans are very concerned about how things are going under head coach Billy Napier.

A lot of Napier's initial signing class is in the portal

Sad Florida fan

Florida football is a mess

Some Gator fans are done with Billy Napier

Regrets from a long time ago

UF fans are down bad

Etienne to Colorado?

Former Florida DL Steven Harris

Gators aren't the only one impacted

Not much optimism

Etienne's portal announcement

Ouch

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire