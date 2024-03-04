Florida falls in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll but still (barely) in top 25

Florida basketball is wrapping up its regular-season schedule with just a few games remaining. The Gators have been hot since mid-January, quickly climbing the NCAA Tournament brackets as well as the major polls.

The Orange and Blue split its games this past week, earning a nine-point win at home over the Missouri Tigers before blowing a second-half lead at the South Carolina Gamecocks that resulted in a six-point loss. As a result, the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll dropped Todd Golden’s team one spot to No. 25 in this week’s update.

Last week, Florida was ranked No. 24 marking the first time in the Golden era that the Gators cracked the Coaches Poll top 25. Before that, they received 40 votes giving it a de facto ranking of No. 28; the week prior, the Gators garnered just eight votes.

Around the Southeastern Conference, the Tennessee Volunteers are ranked No. 4, followed by the Kentucky Wildcats (No. 13), Auburn Tigers (No. 14), South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 16) and Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 17). No other SEC teams received votes.

The Gators return home for a rematch against Alabama on Tuesday, March 5, inside the O’Connell Center. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire