Florida falls at Missouri putting Dan Mullen’s future with Gators in peril

With time running out on coach Dan Mullen at Florida, going to overtime at Missouri seemed fitting.

Losing on a defensive breakdown did, too.

Backpedaling to avoid the oncoming pass rush, Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak found Daniel Parker wide open in the end zone for a 2-point conversion to hand the Gators a 24-23 defeat and put Mullen’s future in jeopardy.

Rather than settle for a second OT, Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz went for the win after tailback Tyler Badie needed only two runs to answer Florida receiver Trent Whittemore’s third-down touchdown to quarterback Emory Jones to give the Gators the lead.

Mullen’s last stand began on a crisp autumn day on the Missouri prairie leading a group of players with little at stake beyond personal pride, a middle-tier bowl bid and their head coach’s future.

The Gators responded with a gritty effort during an old-fashioned SEC slugfest that had all the makings of a shootout Saturday at Faurot Field.

But Florida (5-6, 2-6 SEC) continued to make the same costly mistakes 12 weeks into the season. Lost opportunities in scoring range, poor special-teams play and breakdowns on defense continued.

A pass interference by senior safety Trey Dean on third-and-5 kept alive a Missouri drive in the final minutes and appeared to seal Florida’s fate. But with 1:09 remaining Tigers kicker Harrison Mevis missed a 46-yard field that went wide right, just his second miss on 19 attempts.

The Gators accepted the gift and played for overtime.

A game featuring four lead changes and two ties ended with Florida’s fourth straight SEC loss.

A 2-yard run by tailback Dameon Pierce made it 13-9 and was the Florida senior’s 14th touchdown, most since Tim Tebow in 2009. But Missouri pulled ahead 16-13 when edge rusher Khris Bogle found himself matched in coverage with Mizzou tight end Niko Hea for a 41-yard touchdown catch from Bazelak.

Jones responded with completions to Malik Davis of 26 and 17 yards, the latter on fourth-and-2, to set up a 33-yard field goal by Chris Howard to tie the score and ultimately force OT.

