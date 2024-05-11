Florida falls in extras to Kentucky after offensive explosion

The opening game to Florida baseball’s penultimate regular-season series was certainly an entertaining one for the fans. In fact, the crowd at Condron Family Ballpark even got some extra baseball out of the evening.

The Gators ultimately fell to the fourth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, 12-11, in 10 innings to drop the first of three in Gainesville this weekend against its Southeastern Conference foe. The Orange and Blue managed to build a 5-1 lead at the end of the fourth inning, but the bullpen once again came undone as it is wont to do.

Pierce Coppola got the start in ostensibly an opener role, throwing 2 2/3 innings and allowing an unearned run in the first frame. Fisher Jameson relieved him and coughed up a pair of runs over two innings, followed by Jake Clemente who notched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless work.

Then the pain came when Brandon Neely, Luke McNellie and Cade Fisher all surrendered a trio of runs in their respective stints; Fisher ended up getting saddled with the loss.

Florida’s top performer at the plate was Dale Thomas, who went 3-for-4 for his first three-hit game as a Gator while also driving in two runs. Brody Donay went 2-for-6, Jac Caglianone went 2-for-3 and Colby Shelton went 2-for-5, and the trio all left the yard; Shelton posted a two-homer effort.

Caglianone reached base five times, including his 28th home run and 200th career hit, extending his hitting streak to 28 games.

The next game is slated for noon ET on Saturday in Gainesville. The SEC Network will provide the broadcast.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire