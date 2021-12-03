Florida falls in CBS Sports power rankings after loss to Oklahoma

Florida suffered its first loss of the college basketball season on Monday against Oklahoma, sending the Gators down to No. 14 in the latest CBS Sports power rankings.

A week ago, Florida sat at an impressive No. 5 in the power rankings following wins over Ohio State and Cal. A rough night from beyond the arc and foul trouble did Florida in after a perfect November, but the schedule lightens back up before SEC play kicks off at the end of December.

Some Florida fans were quick to react to the first loss of the year after previous Mike White teams have floundered after receiving a bit of hype. CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander had a different take and remains optimistic about this Gators team:

The Gators tumble a bit, but a non-embarrassing loss on the road against a solid Oklahoma team isn’t reason to wildly overreact. If anything, the win over Ohio State eight days ago looks even better. Mike White has five players averaging between 9.7 and 14.7 points. If UF can curb its turnovers a bit, it’ll be a week-over-week-over-week top 25 team.

Arkansas is the highest-rated SEC team in the power rankings at No. 6 and a still-undefeated LSU team checks in at No. 8. The Hey Nineteen Power Rankings rewards teams for “significant winning streaks” making it different from other rankings in college basketball. Florida and LSU were thought to be in the middle of the conference before the season began, but both teams will continue to get love if they play well.

List

3 takeaways as Florida basketball suffers its first setback of the season against Oklahoma

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.