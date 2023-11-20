Florida falls in The Athletic’s weekly re-rank after Missouri loss

It was a close game despite the oddsmakers expecting a one-sided affair, but the Florida Gators were unable to close out against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field in Week 12, resulting in a demoralizing 33-31 loss to the then-11th-ranked team in the country.

The Orange and Blue lost its starting quarterback near the end of the third quarter, but backup Max Brown filled in admirably. However, the redshirt freshman made a huge mistake that led to a turnover that likely represented the difference in this one.

After the final horn sounded on Saturday, The Athletic’s Chris Vannini took on the task of ranking all 133 members of the Football Bowl Subdivision, including Florida. Billy Napier and Co. dropped three spots to No. 52 in this week’s update.

Next up for the Gators in what could be the final game of the 2023 campaign are the Florida State Seminoles, who travel to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, for a matchup between two in-state rivals. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET and the game can be watched on ESPN.

