Florida falls in The Athletic’s Week 10 college football rankings

Week 10 of the college football season is in the rearview mirror, which means it is time to update the rankings based on the results witnessed on the field last weekend. The scene in Gainesville on Saturday was a sad one for Florida, which was outlasted in overtime by the Arkansas Razorbacks, 39-36.

As such, the sports media responded to the upset loss with unanimous pessimism. The Gators went voteless in both the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Poll this week, while USA TODAY Sports also dropped the Orange and Blue out of the top 50 schools in its re-ranking.

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini also chimed in with his own rankings of the 133 Division I Football Bowl Subdivision programs and dropped Florida eight spots to No. 42. That puts the Gators just behind the Iowa State Cyclones and a spot ahead of the Memphis Tigers.

This is certainly not the peer group Florida fans want to see their beloved team surrounded by.

Next up for Florida are the LSU Tigers, who host the Gators in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Nov. 11, inside Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on the SEC Network.

