Florida falls in the The Athletic’s college football rankings

At first, they were on the come up after taking down Tennessee and continuing a three-game win streak, but the Florida Gators now find themselves tumbling down a hill after getting shot down by the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Athletic released another weekly edition of rankings for all Power Five teams in college football and the Gators are falling further down the list, but are still among the top 50.

The Gators rank at No. 28 this week, slipping down six spots after the team’s failure in Lexington.

Billy Napier and Co. were incompetent against Kentucky. The play calling was dull, the defensive front was finally exposed and the remaining schedule is set up to be a daunting uphill climb.

The Kentucky Wildcats rose to No. 21 after their home win and remain undefeated. UK’s first four games were against lesser opponents like Eastern Kentucky and didn’t look to form until the Week 4 victory over Vanderbilt.

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini said the Gators remain in the top 30 because of its highlight victory over Tennessee at The Swamp.

This week, Florida locks their chinstrap and prepares for a home tilt against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday at 4 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire