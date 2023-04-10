Florida to face Michigan Wolverines in 2023 Jumpman Invitational

Florida basketball will face the Michigan Wolverines in the 2023 edition of the Jumpman Invitational, multiple sources told College Hoops Today’s Jon Rothstein. The date and time of the matchup still remain to be determined but the venue has already been set for the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Gators have only faced the Wolverines three times over the years with a 1-2 record in those games. The Orange and Blue won the first meeting, 79-63, on a neutral court in Miami, Florida, back in December of 1998. Michigan followed up with a 79-59 victory in the Elite Eight of the 2013 NCAA Tournament in Arlington, Texas, while also upending Florida in the 2019 NCAA Tournament West Regionals, 64-49, in Des Moines, Iowa.

The two schools have never played on either team’s home court — a trend that will continue this year as well.

Todd Golden’s squad lost its game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the inaugural edition of the Jumpman Invitational last December, 62-53, while the Maize and Blue fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels, 80-76, in the other bracket. The four schools comprise the annual field, playing one game each year as a double-header with the other and swapping in successive seasons.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire