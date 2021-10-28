Florida extends win streak to seven games

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Streaks were a common theme from the games on Wednesday night.

The Florida Panthers have won seven straight games to open the 2021-22 season and currently have the best record in the league. The Washington Capitals lost in overtime, but have picked up at least one point in the standings in seven contests this year. The Chicago Blackhawks remained winless through seven outings, while Toronto got back in the win column after going winless in four straight matches.

Connor McDavid, who leads the NHL with 15 points, has seven goals and eight assists during a six-game point streak. He has a multi-point effort in each appearance and can tie Wayne Gretzky’s franchise record of seven multi-point performances to start the 1983-84 on Saturday against Vancouver.

DETROIT 3 WASHINGTON 2 (OT)

The Red Wings earned a second straight win after rallying from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Capitals on the road in overtime.

Dylan Larkin potted the game winner just 1:37 into the extra session with his third goal of the season.

Adam Erne notched one goal and one assist in the contest for his second multi-point effort of 2021-22.

Robby Fabbri got the game-tying goal early in the third period.

Alex Ovechkin, who potted his eighth of the year, and Evgeny Kuznetsov, who got his fifth, gave Washington a 2-0 lead with power-play tallies.

Lucas Raymond, Pius Suter, Vladislav Namestnikov, Filip Hronek, Moritz Seider, Lars Eller, Anthony Mantha, Conor Sheary and T.J. Oshie supplied one assist apiece.

BOSTON 1 FLORIDA 4

The Panthers stayed perfect after scoring four unanswered goals against the Bruins.

Charlie Coyle opened the scoring with the lone assist going to Jack Studnicka.

Mason Marchment tied the match shortly later and Eetu Loustarinen potted what held up as the game winner early in the second stanza.

Anthony Duclair provided the Panthers with some insurance with a breakaway goal at the 12:40 mark of the third period.

Owen Tippett extended his point streak to three games with an empty-netter. He has two goals and one helper during his scoring spree.

Gustav Forsling registered three assists and Sam Reinhart had two, while Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov and Aaron Ekblad had one helper apiece.

Linus Ullmark allowed three goals on 26 shots to take his first loss as a member of the Bruins following three games

Sergei Bobrovsky improved to 5-0-0 on the year after making 30 saves.

TORONTO 3 CHICAGO 2 (OT)

The Maple Leafs halted a four-game winless skid with a comeback win over the Blackhawks, who are still searching for their first victory of the year.

William Nylander netted the game winner just under two minutes into the extra session.

John Tavares scored in the second frame and David Kampf got his first goal as a member of the Leafs against his former team in the third.

Kirby Dach gave Chicago the team’s first lead in seven games 5:44 into the first frame with a power-play marker and Alex DeBrincat scored slightly over six minutes later.

Seth Jones collected two helpers in the contest, while Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, Ondrej Kase, Rasmus Sandin, Morgan Rielly and Philipp Kurashev earned one assist each.

Marner had a game-high seven shots on net, while Jake McCabe led all skaters with seven blocks.

Jack Campbell shielded 27 shots in the victory and Kevin Lankinen turned aside 37 of 40 shots in the loss.

VEGAS 3 DALLAS 2 (OT)

The Golden Knights rallied for a 3-2 overtime victory over the Stars to give them their first back-to-back wins of the year.

Evgenii Dadonov potted the overtime winner just before the two-minute mark of the extra session.

Jonathan Marchessault tied the game with a little over a minute left in the third period.

Shea Theodore notched one goal and one assist in the contest after going without a point in his previous four outings.

Luke Glendening opened the scoring just 2:20 into the first period with his second goal of the young season.

Alexander Radulov snapped a 1-1 tie with his first tally of the campaign in the second stanza.

Nicolas Roy, Chandler Stephenson, Jamie Benn, Joel Kiviranta, Jani Hakanpaa and Miro Heiskanen posted an assist each.

Esa Lindell led all skaters with six blocks, while adding three shots and three hits.

Anton Khudobin made 18 saves in the losing effort.

Laurent Brossoit was victorious in his Vegas debut with 32 stops on 34 shots.

PHILADELPHIA 5 EDMONTON 3

The Flyers started their Western Canada road trip with a win over the red hot Oilers. Edmonton had won five straight games to kick off the 2021-22 campaign.

Cam Atkinson buried a pair of goals in the match to bring his season total up to six.

Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux, Tyson Barrie and Connor McDavid generated one goal and one assist apiece.

McDavid has recorded a multi-point performance in six consecutive contests to start the 2021-22 campaign. He was also credited with a game-high nine shots on Wednesday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Justin Braun contributed two assists apiece, while Travis Konecny, Derick Brassard, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Jesse Puljujarvi and Leon Draisaitl had a helper each.

Mikko Koskinen defended 29 of 33 shots in the defeat.

Carter Hart turned aside 34 shots for his second win of the year.