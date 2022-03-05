Florida extends offer to this 4-star WR after first campus visit

Recruiting season is back in high gear in Gainesville as Billy Napier and his staff undertake the arduous task of rebuilding Florida’s football program after Dan Mullen left the team in shambles. While the 2022 cycle is over, work on impressing members of the 2023 class still has a long way to go, though it appears that the new army of staffers is making a lot of headway with the latest crop of prep prospects.

One of the latest recruits to receive an offer from Florida is four-star wide receiver Traylon Ray out of North Florida Christian in Tallahassee. The 6-foot-3-inch, 180-pound pass-catcher visited Gainesville on Wednesday for the first time despite being just two hours up the road. According to Gators Online’s Corey Bender, UF has, “been showing interest for a couple of months now.”

Contrary to the profile sought by the previous regime in the Swamp — that is, smaller, speedier guys — Ray brings a more physical skill set to the table. His size and soft hands earned him reps on the defensive side of the ball as well, and he is also a force to be reckoned with on the basketball court. He has amassed 960 yards and 16 touchdowns on 60 catches while notching 52 tackles and three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

Ray currently holds offers from Florida State, Central Florida, Miami, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, South Florida, West Virginia and Mississippi State. According to Gators Online, he is still unsure where the Gators stand among his suitors but he did mention, “I like that outside of sports, it is a really good school academically.” He currently has no plans set to visit any other school.

