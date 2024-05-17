Florida evens series with Georgia, keeps NCAA Tournament hopes alive

The final series of the regular season for Florida baseball against the Georgia Bulldogs is tied at one game apiece thanks to a 7-4 extra-inning victory by the Gators at Foley Field in Athens. The win guarantees Kevin O'Sullivan’s team at least a .500 record before the postseason begins.

Starter Liam Peterson went 5 1/3 innings in this one, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four before turning things over to the bullpen. Luke McNellie then came in, walking one and hitting another batter before Brandon Neely settled things down for 4 2/3 innings of work allowing a run on two hits while striking out six for the win.

Cade Kurland (1-for-5) and Luke Heyman (1-for-5) were the heroes in this one saving things for later in the game after both getting off to slow starts. Kurland tied the game in the eighth with a two-out, two-run home run and Heyman’s three-run blast in the 10th provided the final margin of victory for the Orange and Blue.

Michael Robertson (3-for-4) and Jac Caglianone (3-for-4) both had productive days at the plate with their three hits, including a double apiece. Tyler Shelnut (1-for-4) and Ashton Wilson (1-for-5) also made it to base with balls in play.

The two Southeastern Conference foes wrap up the regular-season schedule on Saturday afternoon with the first pitch slated for 2 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network+.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire