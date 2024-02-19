Florida enters The Athletic’s top 25 rankings following recent success

Since taking a beat-down at the Tennessee Volunteers in mid-January, Florida basketball has been on a tear having now won seven of its last eight following the road win against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

What was once a 1-3 start to the Southeastern Conference schedule is now an 8-4 mark as the NCAA Tournament approaches — and the national media has taken note. Coming into the weekend unranked in CJ Moore’s college basketball rankings for The Athletic, the Gators are now among the top 25 ranked at No. 23.

That puts Todd Golden’s team behind the No. 22 Washington State Cougars and just ahead of the No. 24 South Carolina Gamecocks — the latter of which faces Florida on their home court at the beginning of March.

Looking around the SEC at other schools included in the top 25: Tennessee is the highest-ranked conference peer sitting at No. 5, followed by the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 8), Auburn Tigers (No. 12) and Kentucky Wildcats (No. 17).

Florida travels to Tuscaloosa for its next matchup on Wednesday, Feb. 21, against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire