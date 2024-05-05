Florida embarrassed by No. 3 Tennessee in series finale

Florida and No. 3 Tennessee battled for 23 innings this weekend, and then the Volunteers asserted their dominance over the Gators as the home bullpen surrendered 11 runs in the sixth inning en route to a 16-3 run-rule loss on Saturday.

Despite the final score, things looked good for Florida through five innings. The Gators spotted Jac Caglianone a three-run lead through as many frames, and the Golden Spikes candidate was on his way to a sixth win.

The Volunteers got to Caglianone for two off a Hunter Ensley home run in the fourth, but the bullpen went provided the full meltdown two innings later. Caglianone took the loss after allowing the go-ahead run on base with no outs in the sixth.

Ryan Slater was the first victim out of Florida’s bullpen. Tennessee immediately plated three off back-to-back hits. Slater started the season strong, but he hasn’t been able to find much success in recent weeks. Former Florida catcher BT Riopelle described it as an all-around funk a few weeks ago.

Cade Fisher, Florida’s Friday night starter turned reliever, took over next to similar results. He walked in a run, allowed another to score on a wild pitch strikeout and gave up a three-run bomb. When all was said and done, Slater was charged with three runs on two hits and a hit batter, and Fisher ate six earned runs off three hits and two walks. Ugly.

Rubbing salt in the wound is that Florida’s scheduled Friday night starter this week, Pierce Coppola, warmed up in the game’s middle innings. Kevin O’Sullivan has established that they aren’t looking to use Coppola in relief, but that’s the poorest-timed bullpen Sully could dream up.

Landon Russell got the seventh and gave up three more. Not many people were left to see it, and the SEC run rule has never felt more merciful. Tennessee outhit Florida 14-4 on the day. Cade Kurland doubled and Ty Evans homered. Caglianone’s hit streak extends to 26 games in a row.

A fifth-straight series loss for Florida is a record under Kevin O’Sullivan and it keeps the team’s playoff chances in question. Now 24-23, Florida has just seven games remaining in the regular season.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire