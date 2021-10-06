Florida EDGE Zach Carter added to Bednarik Award watch list

Florida edge rusher Zach Carter has been added to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, according to the Maxwell Football Club.

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the best defensive player in college football each season since 1995, and Carter’s play this season has warranted recognition from the committee. He leads the Southeastern Conference with six sacks through five games, matched only by teammate Brenton Cox Jr.

Elite edge rushers have taken home the last two Bednarik awards, including Kentucky’s Josh Allen in 2018. If Carter can finish out the season as strong as he started (three of his six sacks came against FAU in the season opener), then Florida’s leader on the defensive line may have a shot at being a finalist.

🚨 Watch List Additions 🚨 The Maxwell Football Club announced the final watch list additions for the 85th Maxwell Award and 27th Chuck Bednarik Award.#MaxwellAward #BednarikAward #MaxwellFootball pic.twitter.com/TN3YT278G4 — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) October 6, 2021

There are a number of great defenders in college football right now, perhaps most notably Michigan‘s Aidan Hutchinson. It will be hard for Carter to catch up and earn that kind of recognition, but being named to the watchlist is a start. Florida’s schedule gets a lot easier in November after the Georgia game, and Carter should be able to boost his sack numbers against teams such as South Carolina and Samford.

Story continues

Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam is also on the watch list, but he’s been out for a few games with injury. Both players have been leaders of the defense, especially with the loss of linebacker Ventrell Miller, so the focus will continue to be on them for the rest of the season.

Related

Can the Gators make the New Year's Six after the Kentucky loss? Here's how far Florida fell in the CBS Sports power rankings How far did the Gators fall in latest CBS Sports college football rankings? Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde evaluates Dan Mullen's status How did ESPN's FPI respond to Florida's loss? You might be surprised.

List

SEC Power Rankings: Kentucky leaps into top three with win over Florida

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.