Florida EDGE honored by East-West Shrine Bowl following Week 6 win

he East-West Shrine Bowl named Florida edge rusher Princely Umanmielen a breakout play of the week following the Gators’ win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Umanmielen is one of three defensive players and eight players overall to earn the weekly honor. Texas Tech edge rusher Steve Linton and Louisville cornerback Quincy Riley are the other defenders. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is the only other SEC player on the list.

While this may be a weekly honor, Umanmielen has been one of the best edge rushers in the country this season. Pro Football Focus gives him an 81.5 overall rating on defense, and his 90.3 pass-rushing rating is good for third-best among Power Five edge rushers who have played at least 100 snaps.

Umanmielen has 25 total quarterback pressures, including 15 hurries, eight hits, and two sacks. Four of those hurries came against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Florida’s defensive line might be the most-improved unit of the year, and much of that is thanks to Umanmielen leading by example. He’ll look to continue his career season as he moves closer to the 2024 draft.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire