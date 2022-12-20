Florida EDGE commit trending toward early signing period flip

The insiders at both 247Sports and On3 are reporting that Florida edge rusher commit Isaiah Nixon is likely to sign with the UCF Knights on Wednesday when the early signing period opens up.

Of course, Nixon was originally committed to the Knights until a June visit to the Swamp forced his initial flip. 247Sports’ Jacob Rudner said that the this move has been described as a “mutual parting of ways,” and On3’s Corey Bender said that he wouldn’t consider this a “flip,” per se.

It shouldn’t take long for some clarity to develop in this situation. Nixon is planning on signing on the first day of the early period, which is less than 24 hours out at this point. It wouldn’t be a national signing day without some drama, and UCF did just land former Gators wide receiver commit Tyree Patterson as well. Well played, Knights. Well played.

Nixon is the only edge rusher in Florida’s class labeled as such, but there are plenty of defensive linemen coming in that could shift positions. Florida may need to look more aggressively for an edge in the transfer portal to fill out the depth chart, though.

Nixon is a four-star recruit that is ranked No. 267 overall and No. 32 among edge rushers in the class of 2023 on the 247Sports composite. The On3 consensus is a bit higher on him at No. 250 nationally and No. 27 among those at his position.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire