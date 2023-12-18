Florida earns transfer portal commitment from former Penn DT

Florida still needs to find a defensive line coach for next year, but that job opening just got a lot more attractive with the addition of former Penn defensive tackle Joey Slackman.

The 2023 Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year will play his last year of college football in the SEC. Slackman announced his commitment Sunday night, marking Florida’s first addition through the portal this offseason. ESPN ranked him the top defensive tackle in the transfer portal.

Defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong and head coach Billy Napier led this recruitment.

“They did the best job of building that relationship with me and explaining to me how I would fit into their defense and how I can help them not just win on the field with my football play, but as a leader,” Slackman said to ESPN. “I can come in, even though it’s only a year, and really help change the program for the better and set them in the right direction over this next year.”

Slackman hopes to get to the draft next year, and playing in the SEC is the perfect audition for the NFL. Leading a Gators team that needs some direction would be a surefire way to get on the map.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire