Florida earns three votes in US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 9 loss to Georgia

Florida was just on the outside of the US LBM Coaches Poll top 25 a week ago, but an ugly loss to No. 1 Georgia has the Gators clinging to just a few votes in the latest poll update.

The 52 votes Florida earned in last week’s poll are down to just three. Very few expected the Gators to pull off an upset on Saturday, but many did expect the team to fight after seemingly turning the corner following the Kentucky loss.

Now 5-3, the Gators are set up for a nice bounceback game at home against a struggling Arkansas team. Then comes back-to-back road games against No. 13 LSU and No. 14 Missouri. Winning one of those games would be massive for the Gators, and taking both would warrant top-25 considerations.

As for the rest of the SEC, Alabama remains in the No. 8 spot, Ole Miss checks in at No. 10 Tennessee jumped up four spots to No. 16 and Kentucky earned one vote.

The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 8 is listed below.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 8-0 1,590 (58) – 2 Michigan 8-0 1,520 (3) – 3 Ohio State 8-0 1,454 (3) – 4 Florida State 8-0 1,439 – 5 Washington 8-0 1,344 – 6 Texas 7-1 1,283 +1 7 Oregon 7-1 1,150 +2 8 Alabama 7-1 1,187 – 9 Penn State 7-1 1,072 +1 10 Ole Miss 7-1 1,021 +1 11 Oklahoma 7-1 948 -5 12 Notre Dame 7-2 847 +2 13 LSU 6-2 809 +2 14 Missouri 7-1 741 +2 15 Louisville 7-1 701 +3 16 Tennessee 6-2 553 +4 17 Air Force 8-0 523 +2 18 Utah 6-2 509 -5 19 Oregon State 6-2 465 -7 20 UCLA 6-2 309 +4 21 Tulane 7-1 304 +2 22 USC 7-2 239 – 23 Kansas 6-2 182 +15 24 James Madison 8-0 169 +1 25 North Carolina 6-2 120 -8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Duke.

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 85; Oklahoma State 62; Fresno State 51; Miami (FL) 35; Duke 33; Iowa 20; Arizona 18; Liberty 15; SMU 6; Florida 3; UNLV 1; Toledo 1; Kentucky 1.

