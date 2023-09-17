Florida earns significant SEC-opening win against Tennessee

GAINESVILLE — Quarterback Graham Mertz could not miss, Trevor Etienne could not be contained and Tennessee’s high-powered offense could not contend with an inspired, sold-out Swamp.

Together, it added up to an insurmountable lead, an eventual 29-16 Gators triumph over the No. 11 Vols and a long-awaited SEC signature win for embattled coach Billy Napier.

“It rewards the fruits of your labor,” Napier said. “It validates your plan.”

Coach Josh Heupel’s Vols rallied but could not overcome mistakes and missed opportunities. An offsides penalty by defensive tackle Kurott Garland with UF facing fourth-and-1 from its 34-yard line extended the Gators’ drive and allowed them to chew up valuable time, leaving the Vols just 3:49 when they got the ball back down 13 points.

Quarterback Joe Milton’s incompletion on fourth-and-10 from UF’s 25 with 2:31 remaining ended any comeback bid.

“The times we needed to execute, the guys executed,” Mertz said.

Florida (2-1, 1-0 SEC) entered the conference opener as 5.5-point underdogs and losers of four straight games to Power 5 foes. A missed field goal to cap a strong opening drive followed by a quick Vols touchdown sent a wave of uneasiness through Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

A 62-yard touchdown run by Etienne quickly supercharged an announced crowd of 90,751. Even a missed extra point did not slow the Gators’ momentum from there. The sophomore finished with a career-high 172 yards on 23 carries.

“Trevor was on fire tonight,” Napier said. “The instincts. The vision.”

Etienne’s explosiveness, Mertz’s pinpoint accuracy and composure and a swarming defense riding the crowd’s energy overwhelmed the Vols (2-1, 0-1).

Florida ended the first half leading 26-7, with a 281-122 edge in yardage and having run 42 plays to 22 for a Tennessee offense known for a high snap count.

“We played really good complementary football tonight,” Napier said. “The plan worked.”

UF also converted 7 of 8 third-down tries after entering 6 of 19 for an SEC low 31.58% rate. On one, Mertz ran toward a defender, pump-faked to freeze him and picked up enough yards.

“Some of those third downs were epic,” Napier said. “We stayed on schedule.”

While Mertz and the Gators made all the right moves, a full-throated performance by the Swamp rattled Milton, 23 and in his sixth season, and knocked the Vols off schedule.

“They were a factor,” Napier said of the crowd.

Trailing 12-6 after a 4-yard touchdown run by Florida’s Montrell Johnson Jr., Tennessee opened its third drive with a false-start penalty, one of five on a night when the Vols committed 10 penalties for 79 yards. Milton followed a 3-yard completion with an ill-advised throw down field intercepted by sophomore Devin Moore and returned 39 yards to the Vols’ 9.

“Hats off to and give credit to Florida,” Heupel said. “They did a good job, but we got to be a lot better. We need to be cleaner.”

Three plays later, Mertz scored on a 1-yard keeper. Florida answered Tennessee’s three-and-out possession with their fourth touchdown, an 18-yard completion from Mertz to Johnson.

“We’re playing complete offensive football,” Mertz said.

But the Gators stalled in the second half to give the Vols chances to rally. Heupel’s squad, though, could not capitalize.

“This group can get better,” Napier said. “That’s what’s exciting to me.”

