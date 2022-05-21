Florida earns commitment from this former Arizona State wide receiver

Florida head coach Billy Napier said during spring football that the wide receiver room lacked depth. On Saturday, he landed a talented player from the NCAA transfer portal for his unit that will provide some star power and depth. Former Arizona State wide receiver Ricky Pearsall announced his commitment to the Gators via Twitter.

Pearsall chose Florida over Oregon. He recently took an official visit to the Swamp from April 29 to May 1, during which he relished his time with Napier and wide receiver coach Keary Colbert. Pearsall also told Swamp247 that he was able to spend some time around quarterback Anthony Richardson.

He was the Sun Devils’ leading receiver last year when he recorded 48 receptions, 580 yards and four touchdowns as a third-year sophomore. Before he entered the portal, the Arizona State coaching staff was expecting a big year from its former three-star wideout.

Pearsall should immediately become one of Florida’s top four receivers along with Justin Shorter, Xzavier Henderson and Trent Whittemore.

