Florida earns 247Sports crystal ball pick for this top-50 recruit

Third-generation legacy recruit Vernell Brown III has always been linked with Florida, but now experts believe the Gators are the favorites to land the four-star Jones High (Orlando) wide receiver down the stretch.

Blake Alderman of 247Sports submitted a crystal ball pick for Brown in favor of Florida on Sunday with a confidence level of six. National recruiting analyst Tom Loy and former director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong dropped crystal balls in favor of Ohio State, but Florida has done a lot of work since then.

“Florida has been the common denominator recruitment by people I’ve spoken to,” Alderman said. “Florida State has tightened this race up some coming out of his official visit, but I have not heard of this recruitment shifting their way at this point. … Right now, I view the Gators as the team to beat.”

Noles247 contributor was the first to pick Florida for Brown on Thursday, three days before Alderman. The Buckeyes still hold 66.7% of the prediction, but the number is skewed because of Loy’s “Lead Expert” status. Prominence matters less than recency in this instance.

On3’s Keith Niebuhr submitted a new RPM pick in favor of Florida at the same time as 247Sports’ crystal ball announcement.

Not just a legacy recruit

Brown’s decision has very little to do with his family history. He downplayed the connection at times and seemed intent on making his own name, which is common for legacy prospects. Alderman says that the Gators are pushing the right buttons here, “recruiting him for his own abilities and not the family ties.”

“Florida’s confidence has been very high as the month of June has started to wrap up. Brown is comfortable with the program, and likes the plan they have for him as a staff. UF seems to have done a good job of tying his family history with his own track of development.”

There’s no guarantee that Brown will end up committing to Florida, but he’s wrapped up his official visits and the experts are leaning that way. A commitment could come by the end of the summer. Most of the top players in the class like to have a decision made before the start of their senior year.

Recruiting Summary

Brown is a consensus four-star recruit who is likely to earn fifth star with most outlets. He is ranked No. 35 nationally and No. 6 among wide receivers in the 2025 class, according to the On3 industry ranking. The 247Sports composite has him at Nos. 39 and 6, respectively.

Unlike the 247Sports’ prediction model, the On3 recruiting prediction machine strongly favors the Gators with a 77.5% chance of earning his commitment, followed by the Buckeyes (19.5%) and Miami Hurricanes (1.3%).

