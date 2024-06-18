Florida earns 247Sports crystal ball for coveted in-state wide receiver

A pair of crystal ball predictions were logged by 247Sport’s Blake Alderman on Tuesday morning, including three-star wide receiver Tae’shaun Gelsey out of Jacksonville (Florida) Riverside in the 2025 cycle.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pound pass-catcher who projects more at the tight end position than as a wideout received a scholarship offer from the Gators in mid-May followed by an official visit with the program the weekend of May 31.

Florida had Gelsey in their sights long before the offer and OV.

“The offer just came, but they’ve always been recruiting me,” he said after receiving his offer. “So they aren’t new to me. I have a good relationship with them. Once they did offer, it was the icing on the cake. I feel like things are set now with them and they aren’t new. I just have the offer now, so they are bigger in the discussion right now.”

Gelsey previously had trips to see the Tulane Green Wave as well as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on his official visit slate, but those plans fell through. He had hinted at a commitment around July 13 but there have been rumors of an earlier decision date once his OV schedule concludes.

Recruiting Summary

Gelsey is ranked No. 464 overall and No. 73 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 671 and 41, respectively.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine overwhelmingly favors Florida for the Sunshine State product, giving them a 97.4% chance of landing him; Tulane is the only other school mentioned at 2.0%.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire