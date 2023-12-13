Florida’s dynamic wide receiver named 247Sports Freshman All-American

Add another piece of hardware to this season’s Florida football mantle!

Wide receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson was named to the 247Sports Freshman All-American team on Tuesday, following up his inclusion on the All-SEC freshman team last week. The first-year offensive standout was a bright spot in a season clouded with darkness.

“It wasn’t the best season for Florida, but there were some true freshman bright spots for Billy Napier’s club,” 247Sports’ Chris Hummer begins. “None were bigger than Wilson. An underneath threat who caught nearly everything thrown his way, Wilson finished the season with 61 catches for 538 yards and six scores — and zero drops!”

Wilson’s catches and receiving yardage were second on the team to senior wideout Ricky Pearsall; he led the team with six touchdowns through the air.

He also set the Florida single-game freshman record with 11 receptions against then-No. 1 Georgia in Jacksonville at the end of October and earned the Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Week award after the Arkansas game.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire