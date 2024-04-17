Florida dual-threat QB recruit Chris Denson commits to Coastal Carolina

Courtesy of Cohen Richardson

Chris Denson was going to wait another week -- but he just could not keep it in.

The Plant City (Fla.) High School quarterback, who amassed double-digit scholarship offers since January including multiple in the Power Four ranks, elected to come off the board on Wednesday evening.

"It's Coastal Carolina," Denson told Rivals. "My relationship with Coach (Travis) Trickett is unmatched. Just their style of play, the way they utilize the QB -- I feel I would be an amazing asset to the offense."

The reigning area player of the year after totaling nearly 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns from scrimmage as a junior, Denson ultimately selected CC over Minnesota, South Florida, Arkansas State and North Dakota State.

The versatile signal-caller, who spins it lefty and can beat defenses with his legs, too a trip to Coastal Carolina back in March and it signaled the beginning of the end of his emerging recruitment.

"It’s unmatched," he said. " When I took a visit on March 14th, I kind of had a feeling on it. But after my visit to North Dakota I knew I had coastal at number one."

Second-year Chanticleers head coach Tim Beck also played a part in landing the central Florida standout.

"Coach Beck is awesome," Denson said. "He is another reason why I was pushed to Coastal. He has a rich coaching history. He thinks that I’m a versatile player.

"I can throw the ball well and run the ball, giving them more options to use me."

Coastal Carolina has a trio of commitments on the board in the class of 2025, with Denson being the highest rated on Rivals.