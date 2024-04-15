Advertisement

Florida drops out of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll in Week 9 update

Florida’s free fall out of the USA TODAY Sports Baseball Coaches Poll continued last week as the Gators were mercy-ruled by Florida State (again) and beaten twice at home by South Carolina.

Despite snapping a six-game losing streak on Sunday, Florida is officially outside of the top 25 after the Week 9 update. The Gators did receive some  top-25 votes, but 22 poll points are only good for the unofficial No. 30 spot in the country.

Looking at the rest of the top 25, the top 10 went through some major changes but is ultimately made up of nine of the same teams. Texas A&M’s big sweep over Vanderbilt bumped the Aggies into the No. 1 spot and knocked the Commodores down to No. 12.

Arkansas still earned seven first-place votes and is as strong a No. 2 as they come. No. 3 Tennessee and No. 5 Kentucky earned first-place votes as well. No. 4 Oregon State did not.

Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia also made the list at Nos. 14, 21 and 23, respectively.

Here is a full look at the Week 9 update.

Rank

Team

Overall

Points (1st)

Previous Rank

Change

1

Texas A&M

32-4

764 (22)

3

2

Arkansas

30-5

738 (7)

1

3

Tennessee

30-6

703 (1)

4

4

Oregon State

29-5

656

5

5

Kentucky

30-5

628 (1)

8

6

Clemson

59-6

627

2

7

Florida State

30-5

577

9

+3

8

Duke

28-8

528

10

+8

8

Virginia

26-10

528

7

+3

10

East Carolina

27-8

505

11

+1

11

North Carolina

29-7

491

12

+2

12

Vanderbilt

26-10

432

6

-5

13

Wake Forest

24-11

369

8

-5

14

Alabama

24-12

307

17

+3

15

Louisiana

28-9

267

22

+7

16

UC Irvine

25-7

264

15

-1

17

Oklahoma State

25-11

258

14

-3

18

Oregon

25-10

235

9

-9

19

Dallas Baptist

26-8

184

NR

+8

20

Coastal Carolina

24-11

183

21

+1

21

South Carolina

25-11

172

23

+2

22

Virginia Tech

23-10

115

NR

+7

23

Georgia

27-9

93

NR

+3

24

West Virginia

22-13

81

NR

+12

25

Indiana State

27-7

77

NR

+7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Florida; No. 19 UCF; No. 21 Nebraska; No. 23 Mississippi State;

Others Receiving Votes

Arizona 64; Nebraska 40; Oklahoma 27; Mississippi State 23; Florida 22; North Carolina State 21; Lamar 19; Texas Tech 14; Northeastern 13; UC Santa Barbara 11; UCF 10; Campbell 10; Utah 9; Creighton 7; Georgetown 2; Georgia Tech 1;

