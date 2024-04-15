Florida drops out of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll in Week 9 update

Florida’s free fall out of the USA TODAY Sports Baseball Coaches Poll continued last week as the Gators were mercy-ruled by Florida State (again) and beaten twice at home by South Carolina.

Despite snapping a six-game losing streak on Sunday, Florida is officially outside of the top 25 after the Week 9 update. The Gators did receive some top-25 votes, but 22 poll points are only good for the unofficial No. 30 spot in the country.

Looking at the rest of the top 25, the top 10 went through some major changes but is ultimately made up of nine of the same teams. Texas A&M’s big sweep over Vanderbilt bumped the Aggies into the No. 1 spot and knocked the Commodores down to No. 12.

Arkansas still earned seven first-place votes and is as strong a No. 2 as they come. No. 3 Tennessee and No. 5 Kentucky earned first-place votes as well. No. 4 Oregon State did not.

Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia also made the list at Nos. 14, 21 and 23, respectively.

Here is a full look at the Week 9 update.

Rank Team Overall Points (1st) Previous Rank Change 1 Texas A&M 32-4 764 (22) 3 – 2 Arkansas 30-5 738 (7) 1 – 3 Tennessee 30-6 703 (1) 4 – 4 Oregon State 29-5 656 5 – 5 Kentucky 30-5 628 (1) 8 – 6 Clemson 59-6 627 2 – 7 Florida State 30-5 577 9 +3 8 Duke 28-8 528 10 +8 8 Virginia 26-10 528 7 +3 10 East Carolina 27-8 505 11 +1 11 North Carolina 29-7 491 12 +2 12 Vanderbilt 26-10 432 6 -5 13 Wake Forest 24-11 369 8 -5 14 Alabama 24-12 307 17 +3 15 Louisiana 28-9 267 22 +7 16 UC Irvine 25-7 264 15 -1 17 Oklahoma State 25-11 258 14 -3 18 Oregon 25-10 235 9 -9 19 Dallas Baptist 26-8 184 NR +8 20 Coastal Carolina 24-11 183 21 +1 21 South Carolina 25-11 172 23 +2 22 Virginia Tech 23-10 115 NR +7 23 Georgia 27-9 93 NR +3 24 West Virginia 22-13 81 NR +12 25 Indiana State 27-7 77 NR +7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Florida; No. 19 UCF; No. 21 Nebraska; No. 23 Mississippi State;

Others Receiving Votes

Arizona 64; Nebraska 40; Oklahoma 27; Mississippi State 23; Florida 22; North Carolina State 21; Lamar 19; Texas Tech 14; Northeastern 13; UC Santa Barbara 11; UCF 10; Campbell 10; Utah 9; Creighton 7; Georgetown 2; Georgia Tech 1;

