Florida drops out of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll in Week 9 update
Florida’s free fall out of the USA TODAY Sports Baseball Coaches Poll continued last week as the Gators were mercy-ruled by Florida State (again) and beaten twice at home by South Carolina.
Despite snapping a six-game losing streak on Sunday, Florida is officially outside of the top 25 after the Week 9 update. The Gators did receive some top-25 votes, but 22 poll points are only good for the unofficial No. 30 spot in the country.
Looking at the rest of the top 25, the top 10 went through some major changes but is ultimately made up of nine of the same teams. Texas A&M’s big sweep over Vanderbilt bumped the Aggies into the No. 1 spot and knocked the Commodores down to No. 12.
Arkansas still earned seven first-place votes and is as strong a No. 2 as they come. No. 3 Tennessee and No. 5 Kentucky earned first-place votes as well. No. 4 Oregon State did not.
Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia also made the list at Nos. 14, 21 and 23, respectively.
Here is a full look at the Week 9 update.
Rank
Team
Overall
Points (1st)
Previous Rank
Change
1
32-4
764 (22)
3
–
2
30-5
738 (7)
1
–
3
30-6
703 (1)
4
–
4
Oregon State
29-5
656
5
–
5
30-5
628 (1)
8
–
6
59-6
627
2
–
7
30-5
577
9
+3
8
Duke
28-8
528
10
+8
8
Virginia
26-10
528
7
+3
10
East Carolina
27-8
505
11
+1
11
29-7
491
12
+2
12
Vanderbilt
26-10
432
6
-5
13
Wake Forest
24-11
369
8
-5
14
24-12
307
17
+3
15
Louisiana
28-9
267
22
+7
16
UC Irvine
25-7
264
15
-1
17
Oklahoma State
25-11
258
14
-3
18
Oregon
25-10
235
9
-9
19
Dallas Baptist
26-8
184
NR
+8
20
Coastal Carolina
24-11
183
21
+1
21
South Carolina
25-11
172
23
+2
22
Virginia Tech
23-10
115
NR
+7
23
27-9
93
NR
+3
24
West Virginia
22-13
81
NR
+12
25
Indiana State
27-7
77
NR
+7
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Florida; No. 19 UCF; No. 21 Nebraska; No. 23 Mississippi State;
Others Receiving Votes
Arizona 64; Nebraska 40; Oklahoma 27; Mississippi State 23; Florida 22; North Carolina State 21; Lamar 19; Texas Tech 14; Northeastern 13; UC Santa Barbara 11; UCF 10; Campbell 10; Utah 9; Creighton 7; Georgetown 2; Georgia Tech 1;
