Florida drops a spot in CBS Sports college basketball Top 25

Florida fell one spot to No. 18 on the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 on Wednesday when insider Gary Parrish made his most recent updates.

The top 14 remained stagnant except for No. 11 Creighton and No. 12 Purdue swapping places. Arizona’s most recent addition — Oakland star Trey Townsend — and a strong incoming high school class moved the Wildcats up three spots.

Arizona’s jump caused the three teams ahead of it — Ohio State, Marquette and Florida — to shift down to the Nos. 16-18 slots on the list.

“Todd Golden’s Gators returning six of the top nine scorers – everybody besides Zyon Pullin, Tyrese Samuel and Riley Kugel – from a team that secured a No. 7 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament,” Parrish wrote. “The transfer-portal additions of Alijah Martin (FAU) and Sam Alexis (Chattanooga) give Florida a pair of productive mid-major pieces, the former of whom helped Florida Atlantic make the 2023 Final Four.”

Texas is the other big mover on this list, up three to No. 21, but that didn’t affect the Gators. The full rankings can be found here.

