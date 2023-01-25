Florida drops outside top 10 in ESPN’s 2023 recruiting class rankings

The Florida Gators have dropped outside of the top 10 in ESPN’s ranking of 2023 recruiting classes. The Orange and Blue’s incoming class rank went from No. 9 to No. 11, largely due to Jaden Rashada’s departure from Florida’s class.

The Gators had been hovering around the top 10 of the recruiting rankings since July when a surge of commitments created a buzz around the Florida program and first-year head coach Billy Napier. This was a stark contrast from the end of June when Napier penned an open letter to the Gator Nation, pleading for patience and trust in the process.

Napier was a fantastic recruiter at Louisiana, having the No. 1 recruiting class in the Sun Belt in all four seasons at the helm. But he didn’t do this alone. The addition of top-tier assistants such as assistant head coach and defense/cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Sean Spencer, and many more, have had a massive impact on the recruiting trail. Raymond is considered one of the best, if not the best, defensive backs developers in the nation.

The Gators were able to sign most of their 2023 commits during the early signing period in December. After the Rashada situation, Florida’s quarterback situation started to look murky, with Jack Miller the lone scholarship quarterback from 2022 to remain on the roster. The arrival of Graham Mertz from Wisconsin creates some competition for the starting role.

Here is what ESPN’s Craig Haubert had to say about including the Gators in his latest 2023 class ranking:

Billy Napier has taken advantage of in-state talent with several Sunshine State pickups, assembling a strong secondary from that pool. The Gators have added several ESPN 300 DBs, including CBs Dijon Johnson, Ja'Keem Jackson and CB Sharif Denson, who has good feet and brings a tough, scrappy demeanor. Aaron Gates, who stayed on even after committing to the previous staff, projects to defensive back and can be a versatile player with his quickness and ball skills. Eugene Wilson III, listed as an athlete, projects to WR and is a player who tests very well, which will translate to his play on the field. Adding more potential firepower to their passing attack is Aidan Mizell, a lengthy target with big-play speed. Knijeah Harris is a nice addition to the trenches, as he has been a multiyear starter at IMG Academy and should come in ready to compete for playing time. The Gators also flipped ESPN 300 OG Roderick Kearney, a powerful and flexible big man who could work his way into the two-deep quickly, from Florida State. It is hard to win the SEC without being strong along the defensive front, and Collins leads a talented group of defensive linemen. Napier showed what he can do with a full cycle to work assembling one of the top classes in the country, but a late split with ESPN 300 QB Jaden Rashada still leaves a need under center.

Story continues

The official national signing day is scheduled for Feb. 1, with most of the 2023 class deciding to enroll early and participate in spring practices.

Related

Former Kentucky offensive lineman transferring to Florida Former Tulane running back transferring to Florida Florida add Houston transfer linebacker Mannie Nunnery Gators in the lead for top 2024 LB prospect, per On3 The Athletic looks at Florida's transfer portal movement

List

Comparing Billy Napier to Florida's other first year head coaches throughout history

List

Florida vs South Carolina: Betting odds for Gators-Gamecocks basketball

List

Here are all of Florida football's 2023 recruits in final ESPN Top 300 rankings

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire