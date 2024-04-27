Florida drops low-scoring series opener against No. 2 Arkansas

Florida’s often-maligned pitching staff held the No. 2 team in the country to three hits on Friday night, but the Gators still left the series opener against the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 2-1 loss.

Arkansas starter Hagen Smith was dominant, striking out 11 batters over seven innings of one-run ball. Florida’s lone run crossed in the top of the seventh when Cade Kurland got in a rundown between first and second.

Smith had Kurland picked off, but the first baseman threw the ball away when Luke Heyman took off from third. Florida finally seized the momentum in Fayetteville, but Jaylen Guy — who is batting .159 — stranded Kurland in scoring position with a strikeout.

Florida loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth but failed to score again, setting up Arkansas’ comeback in the bottom of the frame. Luke McNeillie, who struck out the side the inning before, gave up the deciding run on a sacrifice fly.

Pierce Coppola made his third start of the season and proved he’s still a legit MLB prospect, striking out six over three innings of work. He threw a season-high 58 pitches (39 for strikes), so he should be given the green light in Hoover for the SEC Tournament.

Fisher Jameson pitched three scoreless in relief of Coppola, breaking the streak of Liam Peterson following 6-foot-8-inch left-hander. Frank Menendez walked the only batter he faced — a lefty-on-lefty matchup move.

Florida and Arkansas will play two on Saturday with inclement weather expected on Sunday. The first game is on ESPN 2 at 1 p.m. and the second game will air on the SEC Network+ app 45 minutes after Game 1.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire