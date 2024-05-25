Florida drops Game 2 to Baylor, forces Super Regional rubber match

Florida softball’s 12-game winning streak — and seven-straight in postseason play — came to an abrupt end on Saturday in the Gainesville Super Regionals inside Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, where the Gators fell to the Baylor Bears, 5-2.

The two teams will meet one more time on Sunday for the rubber match that decides who plays for the national championship.

The Bears opened up with a three-run home run in the first to give them all they needed to prevail over the Orange and Blue. Keagan Rothrock, who had started the previous nine straight games and had not lost a decision in six weeks, was simply unable to solve Baylor’s bats early on.

At the plate, Florida was paced by Skylar Wallace, who went went 3-for-3 batting third in the order. On the other end of the spectrum, the Gators Nos. 1, 2 and 4 hitters combined to go 0-for-9 with three strikeouts.

Florida and Baylor will meet in their Game 3 matchup on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. ET, with the winner advancing to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, next week. The Gators are 10-2 all-time in home Super regionals, including 3-0 when the series has gone to a third game.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire