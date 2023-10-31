Florida drops 8 spots in The Athletic’s CFB rankings after losing to Georgia

Florida’s three-score loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday was bound to move the Gators down a few spots in every college football ranking in the nation, and The Athletic is not the exception to the rule.

In the post-Week 9 update, The Athletic moved Florida down eight spots from No. 26 to No. 34 overall. Georgia remained in the No. 2 spot behind Ohio State, though.

Looking at the rest of the SEC, Alabama and Ole Miss round at the top 10 at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively. LSU and Missouri come in at Nos. 14 and 15, and Tennessee snuck back into the top 25 at No. 24 overall. Kentucky is the only other team ranked ahead of Florida at No. 30. Texas A&M is close behind at No. 36, though.

Oklahoma and Texas, both of which will join the SEC next year, are in the Nos. 7 and 8 spots.

Although there are just four games left in the regular season, the Gators have plenty of opportunities to get back into the top 25. Three out of the four opponents UF will play are ranked, including No. 3 Florida State in the season finale. Florida’s upcoming Arkansas ranks No. 76, though, making it a must-win game for the Orange and Blue.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire