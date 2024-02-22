Florida dropped in CBS Sports’ rankings before Alabama loss

Florida basketball has found another gear of late, having won seven of eight before Wednesday night’s overtime loss at the Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite the hiccup, the Gators have still been looking good over the past month and change.

CBS Sports writer Gary Parrish took to task the updated college basketball rankings on behalf of his publication ahead of Wednesday night’s action. In it, Todd Golden’s gang fell from No. 21 to No. 23 in response to Florida’s road win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Florida, however, remains nestled between the No. 22 South Carolina Gamecocks — who will host the Gators at the start of March — and the No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats, with whom have split the season series.

The other Southeastern Conference schools in the top 25 are the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 5), Auburn Tigers (No. 14) and Alabama (No. 15).

The Gators return home on Saturday, Feb. 24, to host the Vanderbilt Commodores inside the O’Connell Center. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire