Florida down to one vote in post-Week 5 US LBM Coaches Poll

Florida lost its spot in the top 25 of the US LBM Coaches Poll following a Week 5 loss to now-No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday.

Previously ranked No. 23 in the country, the Gators earned just one vote in the latest poll update, meaning only one coach though Florida belonged in the top 25 at the very bottom of the list. It’s better than nothing, but Florida will have a tough time climbing back into national relevancy over the next couple of weeks.

Beating Vanderbilt and South Carolina might move the needle before the bye week, and then comes the Georgia game. Speaking of Georgia, the Bulldogs are still ranked No. 1 on the coaches poll, followed by Michigan, Ohio State, Texas and Florida State in the top 5.

Alabama moved back into the top 10 with a win this weekend, and Ole Miss moved up five spots to No. 15 after taking down now No. 23 LSU. Tennessee has worked its way back up to No. 18, and Missouri is at No. 22.

The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 5 is listed below.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 5-0 1,589 (59) – 2 Michigan 5-0 1,503 (1) – 3 Ohio State 4-0 1,405(2) – 4 Texas 5-0 1,381 (1) +1 5 Florida State 4-0 1,374 -1 6 Penn State 5-0 1,241 +1 7 Southern California 5-0 1,227 -1 8 Washington 5-0 1,199 – 9 Oregon 5-0 1,118 – 10 Alabama 4-1 996 +1 11 Notre Dame 5-1 925 +2 12 Oklahoma 5-0 888 +2 13 North Carolina 4-0 795 +2 14 Washington State 4-0 711 +3 15 Ole Miss 4-1 617 +5 16 Oregon State 4-1 606 +5 17 Miami 4-0 566 +1 18 Tennessee 4-1 490 +1 19 Utah 4-1 428 -9 20 Kentucky 5-0 356 +7 21 Duke 4-1 319 -5 22 Missouri 5-0 283 – 23 LSU 3-2 159 -11 24 Fresno State 5-0 144 +2 25 Louisville 5-0 99 +5

Schools dropped out:

No. 23 Florida; No. 24 Kansas; No. 25 Kansas State.

Others receiving votes:

Maryland 81; Kansas State 73; Texas A&M 59; Air Force 32; UCLA 29; Clemson 18; Iowa 17; Wyoming 12; Kansas 11; Tulane 10; James Madison 8; West Virginia 6; Brigham Young 5; Wisconsin 3; Marshall 3; Ohio 2; Memphis 1; Florida 1.

