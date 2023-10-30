Florida has dominated Arkansas all-time, but isn’t the same as usual

Florida has been a perennial power for much of Arkansas’ existence in the SEC, but the Gators aren’t nearly as dominant as they once were under Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer.

Most of the victories the Gators enjoyed over the Razorbacks were under those two coaches.

Since 2016, Arkansas is 1-1 against Florida.

The last meeting, UF won handily in Gainesville during the SEC-only COVID season in 2020, 63-35.

Florida is coming into Saturday’s game off a 43-20 drubbing at the hands of No. 1 Georgia in the two teams’ annual rivalry bout in Jacksonville.

The Gators (5-3, 3-2) sit in a tie for third in the East Division with Tennessee, and hold the tiebreaker over the Vols thanks to their 29-16 victory in Gainesville on Sept. 16.

Billy Napier was on the hot seat at the beginning of the year, especially after an embarrassing offensive performance in a season-opening loss to Utah, but has recovered nicely.

However, the remaining schedule after playing the Razorbacks is daunting. At LSU, at Missouri and then hosting a possible undefeated Florida State team. 7-5 would probably be an accomplishment at this point.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire