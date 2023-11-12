Florida doesn’t pick up any ground in US LBM Coaches Poll Week 11 update

Florida lost all support in the US LBM Coaches Poll following its Week 10 loss to Arkansas, so it’s unsurprising to see the Gators once again voteless after losing to now No. 15 LSU on Saturday.

As the regular season nears an end, the top 10 is beginning to settle. Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Alabama all occupy the same spots they held in the top eight last week, and Louisville and Oregon State jumped into the top 10 thanks to losses from Ole Miss and Penn State. Florida’s Week 12 opponent, Missouri, is now in the No. 11 spot.

Looking at the rest of the SEC, Ole Miss is No. 14, LSU is No. 15 and Tennessee is No. 19.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 11.

US LBM Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 10-0 1,591 (58) – 2 Michigan 10-0 1,479 (3) – 3 Ohio State 10-0 1,467 (3) – 4 Florida State 10-0 1,428 – 5 Washington 10-0 1,358 – 6 Oregon 9-1 1,235 – 7 Texas 9-1 1,207 – 8 Alabama 9-1 1,197 – 9 Louisville 9-1 1,042 +2 10 Oregon State 8-2 945 +3 11 Missouri 8-2 937 +4 12 Penn State 8-2 890 -3 13 Oklahoma 8-2 817 +3 14 Ole Miss 8-2 815 -4 15 LSU 7-3 667 +4 16 Utah 7-3 531 -2 17 Tulane 9-1 434 +3 18 Notre Dame 7-3 424 +4 19 Tennessee 7-3 401 -7 20 UNC 8-2 387 +3 21 James Madison 10-0 343 – 22 Arizona 7-3 295 +2 23 Iowa 8-2 252 +4 24 Kansas State 7-3 216 +5 25 Oklahoma State 7-3 145 -8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Kansas; No. 25 Fresno State

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas 90; Liberty 79; SMU 27; UNLV 24; Toledo 16; North Carolina State 16; USC 7; Fresno State 6; Troy 5; Air Force 5; Memphis 1;

