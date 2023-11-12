Advertisement

Florida doesn’t pick up any ground in US LBM Coaches Poll Week 11 update

David Rosenberg
·2 min read
1

Florida lost all support in the US LBM Coaches Poll following its Week 10 loss to Arkansas, so it’s unsurprising to see the Gators once again voteless after losing to now No. 15 LSU on Saturday.

As the regular season nears an end, the top 10 is beginning to settle. Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Alabama all occupy the same spots they held in the top eight last week, and Louisville and Oregon State jumped into the top 10 thanks to losses from Ole Miss and Penn State. Florida’s Week 12 opponent, Missouri, is now in the No. 11 spot.

Looking at the rest of the SEC, Ole Miss is No. 14, LSU is No. 15 and Tennessee is No. 19.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 11.

US LBM Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

10-0

1,591 (58)

2

Michigan

10-0

1,479 (3)

3

Ohio State

10-0

1,467 (3)

4

Florida State

10-0

1,428

5

Washington

10-0

1,358

6

Oregon

9-1

1,235

7

Texas

9-1

1,207

8

Alabama

9-1

1,197

9

Louisville

9-1

1,042

+2

10

Oregon State

8-2

945

+3

11

Missouri

8-2

937

+4

12

Penn State

8-2

890

-3

13

Oklahoma

8-2

817

+3

14

Ole Miss

8-2

815

-4

15

LSU

7-3

667

+4

16

Utah

7-3

531

-2

17

Tulane

9-1

434

+3

18

Notre Dame

7-3

424

+4

19

Tennessee

7-3

401

-7

20

UNC

8-2

387

+3

21

James Madison

10-0

343

22

Arizona

7-3

295

+2

23

Iowa

8-2

252

+4

24

Kansas State

7-3

216

+5

25

Oklahoma State

7-3

145

-8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Kansas; No. 25 Fresno State

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas 90; Liberty 79; SMU 27; UNLV 24; Toledo 16; North Carolina State 16; USC 7; Fresno State 6; Troy 5; Air Force 5; Memphis 1;

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire