Florida doesn’t gain any votes in latest USA TODAY Sports Coach Poll

It comes as no surprise to see Florida remain unranked in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after a bye week, but there was still plenty of movement in the top 25 to go over following Week 8.

Georgia and Ohio State remain on top of the college football world, but Tennessee took a step forward to the No. 3 spot to surpass Michigan. The Bulldogs and Volunteers will clash on Nov. 5, which should get now No. 6 Alabama back in the mix one way or another. Clemson is the only 8-0 team in the country and sits rounds out the top five.

As far as the rest of the SEC goes, LSU moved into the top 25 at No. 20 after knocking off a top-10 Ole Miss team that now ranks 12th in the country and Kentucky continued its slow climb back toward the top 15 despite not playing a game thius week. South Carolina also pulled off a big upset against Texas A&M and rounds out the top 25. If the Gamecocks can hold onto that ranking for two more weeks, Florida will get to face a shot at another ranked win.

Speaking of ranked wins, Florida’s season-opening opponent, Utah, sits at No. 14 with a 5-2 record. It looks like the Utes are legitimate contenders for the Pac-12 title once again, and it will be hard to consider Florida’s win over them anything but a quality one.

Mississippi State received four votes and Arkansas had three. The only school in the state of Florida that picked up a vote this week was UCF with one.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 7-0 1,550 (43) – 2 Ohio State 7-0 1,516 (17) – 3 Tennessee 7-0 1,424 (2) +1 4 Michigan 7-0 1,407 (1) -1 5 Clemson 8-0 1,325 – 6 Alabama 7-1 1,264 – 7 Texas Christian 7-0 1,184 +1 8 Oregon 6-1 1,125 +1 9 Oklahoma State 6-1 1,031 +2 10 Wake Forest 6-1 949 +3 11 Southern California 6-1 941 +1 12 Ole Miss 7-1 816 -5 13 Penn State 6-1 789 +3 14 Utah 5-2 782 +1 15 UCLA 6-1 744 -5 16 Syracuse 6-1 554 -2 17 Kentucky 5-2 473 +1 18 Illinois 6-1 469 +2 19 Cincinnati 6-1 441 – 20 LSU 6-2 350 +6 21 North Carolina 5-2 347 +1 22 Kansas State 6-1 261 -5 23 North Carolina State 5-2 259 – 24 Tulane 5-2 206 +1 25 South Carolina 5-2 87 +4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Texas; No. 24 Mississippi State.

Others Receiving Votes

Texas 48; Liberty 42; Maryland 24; Washington 22; Oregon State 21; Baylor 6; Texas-San Antonio 4; Mississippi State 4; Troy 3; Arkansas 3; Coastal Carolina 2; Central Florida 1; Boise State 1.

Here’s a look at how each Power Five conference fared in this week’s update.

SEC

Georgia: No. 1

Tennessee: No. 3

Alabama: No. 6

Ole Miss: No. 12

Kentucky: No. 17

LSU: No. 20

South Carolina: No. 25

ACC

Clemson: No. 5

Wake Forest: No. 10

Syracuse: No. 16

North Carolina: No. 21

NC State: No. 23

Big Ten

Ohio State: No. 2

Michigan: No. 4

Penn State: No. 13

Illinois: No. 18

Big 12

TCU: No. 7

Oklahoma State: No. 9

Kansas State: No. 22

Pac-12

Oregon: No. 8

USC: No. 11

Utah: No. 14

UCLA: No. 15

