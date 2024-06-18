Florida doctor shares workout highlights from Courtland Sutton’s ankle rehab

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton injured his ankle in the team’s 2023 season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders in January and he quietly had surgery to repair the injury.

Sutton then made some noise in April when he opted to skip the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program and news then broke that the receiver was rehabbing his ankle in Florida after surgery.

After reporting for mandatory minicamp, Sutton confirmed the surgery to media members at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit.

“I had an ankle injury at the end of the season in the Raiders game and had to get it fixed up,” Sutton explained on June 11. “[I] was able to go get that fixed up at the end of the season, which was nice, and the guys here took really good care of me. And then they sent me down to Dr. Sharif [Tabbah] in Florida and I was able to get some work with him and he took really good care of me, and the body feels really good.”

That doctor shared footage of Sutton’s workouts on his Instagram page:

After missing the team’s workouts and organized team activities, Sutton was slowly reintroduced to practice when he reported for mandatory minicamp. The receiver was asked after his first day back if he had been medically cleared yet to fully participate in practice.

“I think so,” Sutton said. “I think so. I mean, I feel really good. The body feels really, really good. I had a really good rehab process and [I’m] just continuing to get my body to where I want it to be at so that ultimately once September-October rolls around, I’m where I need to be at so I can go out and perform.”

Sutton also made it known during his media availability that he is not happy with his current contract, and he was noncommittal when asked if he would report to training camp without a new deal. While the contract situation is yet to be resolved, it’s good to hear that Sutton’s rehab went well and he’s feeling healthy going into the summer.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire