Florida DL signee named Lineman of Year at All-American Bowl

Florida defensive line signee LJ McCray was named the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award winner at the All-American Bowl on Saturday.

Muñoz is widely regarded as the greatest offensive linemen in football history. The former USC left tackle went third overall in the 1980 NFL draft and spent 13 years with the Cincinnati Bengals before ending his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Muñoz Award is presented annually to the best lineman — offense or defense.

McCray finished his senior season with 77 total tackles (48 solo) and 13 sacks, according to MaxPreps. He won the award over Ohio State defensive lineman Eddrick Houston, Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, Michigan offensive tackle Andrew Sprague and Auburn defensive lineman Amaris Williams.

McCray is a five-star prospect, according to the On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major recruiting services. He checks in at No. 23 overall in the class of 2024 and is ranked fourth among defensive linemen in the class.

