Florida DL Will Norman expected to enter transfer portal

Florida freshman defensive lineman Will Norman will enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz. All Gators later confirmed the report.

The former four-star recruit played just four games during his freshman season, which means he can redshirt and retain all four years of eligibility. The transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 4 and closes on Jan. 2.

Norman contributed mostly in a special teams role, playing just eight snaps on the defensive line during Week 2 against McNeese State, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF gave him a 57.4 defensive rating, but eight snaps isn’t a strong sample size. He recorded just one career tackle with Florida.

Norman departed a day after Florida parted ways with defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

Florida freshman defensive lineman Will Norman is expected to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @247sports. Was a Class of 2023 four-star recruit.https://t.co/vptFrVyOZJ pic.twitter.com/YZuzTlQFmk — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 29, 2023

Norman is the fifth member of Florida’s 2023 roster to hit the portal. Defensive back Jadarrius Perkins and offensive tackle Jordan Herman left the team during the regular season, and kicker Adam Mihalek left the team shortly after tight end Jonathan Odom.

Safety Kamari Wilson is a potential sixth member of that list, but a family member has disputed reports of his transfer.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire