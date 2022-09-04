Florida didn't look like a rebuilding program in its upset of No. 8 Utah | Opinion

Billy Napier ran out of the tunnel and into The Swamp for the first time Saturday night. It looks like the start of beautiful relationship.

As the crowd thundered and the smoke billowed and a sea of orange humanity did the chomp, Napier turned to an assistant coach and said, “Can you believe they pay us to do this?”

It was a “Can You Believe It?” Night all around.

Can you believe unranked Florida beat No. 8 Utah?

Can you believe Amari Burney made a game-saving interception in the end zone?

Can you believe Anthony Richardson might make Gators fans forget that other No. 15 who played quarterback a few years ago?

OK, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. But the Gators’ 29-26 win over the Utes has fans believing the new era they’d hoped for has arrived in a hurry.

Its architect is Napier, who is paid pretty well ($7.1 million a year) to do this. He could not have designed a better debut.

“Pretty good football game there, huh?” he said.

Dare we call it “Billy Ball,” or does UF basketball have permanent dibs on that? But yeah, it was indeed a pretty good football game if you like tension, drama and a near-perfect storyline.

The Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier celebrates with fans after the Gators 29-26 win in the opening game of the 2022 season against the Utah Utes at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville FL, Sept. 3, 2022. Napier lead his team to a victory over a top ten team in his first game coaching the team.

Utah was an ideal foe

Instead of the usual opening-game cupcake, Napier had to begin his UF career against the Utes. No, they wouldn’t kick butt in the SEC like they do in the Pac-12, but they were tough, physical, experienced, poised, and they didn’t wilt in the hollering and humidity of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Every time Richardson and UF scored, Utah responded. That kind of resiliency is why the Utes were a 2½-point favorite. But even if the Gators hadn’t pulled it out, there were plenty of reasons for fans to leave feeling optimistic.

You could start with the hometown guy who’d never started a game in The Swamp. We’ve spent months wondering whether Richardson has figured out the intricacies of being a quarterback. Napier has been upbeat, saying the redshirt sophomore is working hard and getting there.

Richardson settles in as starting QB

Richardson looked comfortable and in control most of the night. His passing was sharp and decisive, and there were the usual AR moments. His 45-yard run for UF’s second score was highlight material, as were some Houdini moves to escape pressure.

“My wife can call plays with that guy at quarterback,” Napier said. “His legs are, they're a difference-maker. You saw it tonight."

Richardson’s running ability is going to cause a lot of sleepless nights for SEC defensive coordinators this season. But when it comes to intricacies, he still has some figuring out to do.

Like on UF’s first drive of the second half. On a 3rd-and-11, Richardson didn’t see Keon Zipperer open across the middle. He rolled to his left, was about to be tackled and overthrew a pass that should have been intercepted.

But it was no night to nitpick, not the way Richardson kept leading UF down the field.

“We’re figuring out here this guy is a really special player,” Napier said.

Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) rushes with the ball during the second half against the Utah Utes at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 3, 2022. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Who will help QB make the big plays?

Another big question the past few months was whether big-play types that could help Richardson out would emerge. Ricky Pearsall showed flashes at receiver, though the guy who had fans in a tizzy was Trevor Etienne. The freshman running back had five carries for 64 yards, looking like a clone of his older brother and Jacksonville Jaguars star, Travis.

The other back making a nice debut was Montrell Johnson. He got off to a rough start when he fumbled on that opening drive, but the transfer from Louisiana came back with some strong running in the second half.

As strong as he and Richardson were in the second half, Utah appeared to be stronger. It answered every UF score with one of its own, right up till the end.

That’s when the Utes last-gasp drive had them in the shadow of UF’s goal line. In stepped Burney to save the game.

“This group's got fight in it,” Napier said. “That's one thing I don't think I've said publicly."

On opening night, we found out it’s got fight, it’s got a maturing star quarterback and it’s got a coach who knows what he’s doing.

Napier can’t believe he gets paid to do this?

So far, he seems like a bargain.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football's new era under Billy Napier off to winning start