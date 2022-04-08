Florida defensive tackle Lamar Goods enters NCAA transfer portal

Florida redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Lamar Goods announced on Instagram Friday that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal with spring practice set to conclude next week with the Orange and Blue Game.

“I wanna start by thanking everyone at the University of Florida and that I appreciate and care for all that you have done for me,” Goods wrote. “But after long and hard talks with my family I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. I am excited to see where this next chapter in my life takes my academic and football career but will always be proud that I was a gator thank you GATOR NATION.”

He played sparingly during his career with Florida, recording only a single tackle. During spring practices, the media has seen Goods leave early on multiple occasions for reasons unknown.

The Gators are looking for contributors at the defensive tackle position beside a player named Gervon Dexter this spring. Former head coach Dan Mullen and defensive line coach David Turner brought in graduate transfers DaQuan Newkirk, Antonio Valentino and Tyrone Truesdell as a quick fix to supplement their struggles to recruit the position.

It’s a problem new head coach Billy Napier and defensive line coach Sean Spencer will have to address via the transfer portal themselves after spring ball wraps up and new names enter the portal.

Related

Gators a favorite for this 2023 LB following first trip to Florida This 4-star linebacker to visit Florida and the Swamp this weekend Florida receives new crystal ball prediction for this 4-star DL Florida football lands in top 8 for this 4-star linebacker See where Florida's lone 2023 commit ranks in ESPN's top 300

List

Here's what the Gators need to get from the transfer portal this spring

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.