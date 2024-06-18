Florida defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque commits to Luke Fickell and Wisconsin football

MADISON – For the second straight week, a defensive lineman has committed to the Wisconsin football program.

Wilnerson Telemaque, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound standout from Monsignor Pace High School in Miami, announced his commitment to the Badgers on Tuesday afternoon. West Virginia and Georgia Tech were among his finalists.

He is the 20th known commitment for coach Luke Fickell’s 2025 class. Just two of those players are defensive lineman. The other, Middleton’s Torin Pettaway, re-committed to UW last week after flipping his original commitment from the Badgers to Minnesota in March.

Telemaque is considered a three-star prospect by 247sports, Rivals, On3 and ESPN.

