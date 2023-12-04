Florida defensive lineman Keenan Landry enters transfer portal

The Florida Gators lost another player to the transfer portal today, but this time on the defensive side of the ball.

Redshirt sophomore Keenan Landry took to social media to announce his departure from the Florida football program. The defensive lineman thanked head coach Billy Napier and his teammates as well.

“The relationships and memories I have built with my brothers will be something I always cherish, Landry said. “I have entered my name into the transfer portal.”

Landry was originally a walk-on at Florida in 2022, before earning a scholarship the following season. The lineman only made three appearances on the field in 2023.

Landry joins a growing list of transfers from UF, including tight ends Andrew Savaiinaea and Jonathan Odom, who both entered the portal on Monday afternoon. Florida Gators center Kingsley Eguakun declared his name for the 2024 NFL draft on Tuesday as well.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire