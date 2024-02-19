Florida defensive lineman Derry Norris talks upcoming visits

Derry Norris has three official visits lined up, the Florida defensive lineman beginning to schedule out the next step in his recruitment.

A name to watch, Norris is a three-star and ranked as the No. 51 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 69 player in Florida in 2025 class. He is from Spruce Creek (Port Orange, Florida).

At 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, he already intriguing has Power Five size.

In late May, he will take an official visit to Georgia Tech followed by North Carolina State the next weekend and Purdue on June 20. Purdue is trending well, Norris said, because of “The relationship outside of football.”

“Everything is great,” Norris told USA TODAY High School Sports.

“The bond gets stronger and stronger every week. It feels like family.”

Another program making inroads with Norris is North Carolina State. Last year, the Wolfpack landed two Florida players in their 2024 recruiting class.

“What makes NC State stick out to me is the amount of experience coach Wiles (offensive line coach Charles Wiles) has the guys he’s had a chance to coach,” Norris said.

“They’re always checking on me and my family making sure things are great.”

Recently, Wiles was offered by Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano along with Colin Ferrell (defensive line coach) and Julian Campenni (defensive ends coach).

“It started with a great conversation with coach Ferrell and coach Camp,” Norris said.

“During the conversation, they talked to me about their backgrounds and the meaning of coach Schiano’s saying F.A.M.I.L.Y. and CHOP.

“It was a great feeling knowing that Rutgers offered me because the system they have where the staff has to go through the head coach to offer a kid instead of them just being handed out.”

Story originally appeared on High School Sports