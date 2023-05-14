Florida defensive end Mason Carter talks recent Rutgers football offer, updates official visit plans

An offer from Rutgers football could well lead to an official visit from Mason Carter, a standout Florida defensive end.

A 6-foot-5, 200-pound edge rusher for Baldwin High School (Jacksonville, FL), Carter had 43 total tackles including two tackles for a loss and a sack. He also had five passes defended.

It has been a busy May for Carter as Boston College, Tulane, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and Virginia offered Carter along with Rutgers.

The Rutgers offer came in last week after a visit from defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak. This led to a call between Carter, Harasymiak and Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano.

“I met coach Harasymiak at my school earlier (last) week then, (Thursday) we were texting and I talked to him on the phone,” Carter told Rutgers Wire. “And after that, I talked to coach Schiano on the phone and he told me about their program and offered me.”

No official visits are planned yet, Carter says, but right now Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Tulane, Rutgers, Virginia, FAU, Troy and FIU are all in the mix.

He said that Minnesota is the program that is currently showing him the most love right now.

“I look for good coaching, culture, good academic program, and somewhere I can be developed,” Carter said. “Most importantly I want to win and I’ll do whatever it takes to help my team do so.”

