Florida defensive end among nation’s leading pass rushers

It has been yet another rough season for Florida football on the defensive side of the ball, but as always, there are some silver linings despite a corps that has left a bit to be desired the last few seasons.

One of those bright shining lights is junior defensive end Princely Umanmielen, a leftover from the Dan Mullen era who has broken out this season as a pass rusher.

According to Pro Football Focus before Week 8’s action, Umanmielen was tied for third among those who have amassed the most quarterback pressures this fall with 32. That knotted him up with Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. on the list.

At the top of the list is Alabama Crimson Tide edge defender Dallas Turner with 35, followed by a trio in second place that comprises of Louisville Cardinal Ashton Gillote, Purdue Boilermaker Kydran Jenkins and North Carolina Tar Heel Kaimon Rucker.

Next up for the Gators is their annual rivalry game against the Georgia Bulldogs which will take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 28, with a kickoff time of 3:30 p.m. EDT set. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports.

