Florida defensive back Xavier Lucas pulls in a Rutgers football offer

Another Rutgers football offer was sent out on Wednesday as talented cornerback Xavier Lucas added Rutgers football to an already impressive recruitment.

A four-star defensive back from powerhouse program Dillard High School (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), Lucas is one of the top recruits in the state and is a member of the 2024 recruiting class.

Strong on the line, Lucas has an impressive frame at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds. His footwork is very strong and he is a sure tackler.

He currently holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Wisconsin among others.

Rivals ranks him as a four-star recruit.

Lucas tweeted about the offer on Wednesday night, tagging head coach Greg Schiano and defensive backs coach Mark Orphey:

The 2024 class is currently ranked top 25 in the nation by both Ruvals and 247Sports. Three players from Florida committed to Rutgers two weeks ago while on an official visit, highlighted by three-star offensive tackle Raynor Andrews.

The Miami offensive lineman was offered by Central Florida, Colorado, Florida State, Syracuse and West Virginia among others.

