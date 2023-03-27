Florida defensive back target rescheduling visit to the Swamp

On Saturday, the Florida Gators hosted a group of recruits on spring visits. One of the names that should have been in town but couldn’t make it is Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, Florida) athlete Kevin Levy.

Something came up, preventing Levy from making it to Gainesville, but now he has a new date locked in to visit, according to Swamp247.

“I talked to Coach Raymond the other day, and told him I couldn’t make it,” Levy said. “So we worked out a new date for me to visit on April 8.”

Raymond is the team’s defensive backs coach, which means the Gators view Levy has a cornerback or safety. His speed might keep him out wide, but Raymond has compared Levy to nickels he’s coached in the past too.

Florida isn’t a lock to land Levy despite being the clear leader in this race. Levy visited Florida State during the spring as well, so the Gators are going to have to make up some ground on this next visit.

Levy is a three-star athlete by both 247Sports and On3’s measures. He ranks No. 679 overall on the 247Sports composite and No. 73 among athletes in the class of 2024. On3 has him in a similar spot at No. 674 overall and No. 55 among athletes.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire